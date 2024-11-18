ESBjERG gives your skin the booster it needs

With its new HYDRO range, the traditional Viennese company ESBjERG offers the most powerful skin regeneration currently available in natural cosmetics - 100% vegan and packaged in an environmentally friendly way. The HYDRO Face Serum is the star of this range and provides intensive and long-lasting moisturization of the skin for a youthful, fresh appearance. The main active ingredient, an extract of the South African desert plant Myrothamnus flabellifollia, is known for its exceptional ability to survive long periods of drought, and it is precisely this survival strategy that has been transferred to skincare. The serum provides the skin with a highly concentrated boost of freshness and ensures immediately visible results.