Take part & win
ESBjERG gives your skin the booster it needs
Radiantly young and intensively nourished: The innovative HYDRO anti-ageing range from ESBjERG ensures sustainably revitalized skin. Take part in the competition now and, with a little luck, win one of ten exclusive ESBjERG HYDRO Face Serums!
With its new HYDRO range, the traditional Viennese company ESBjERG offers the most powerful skin regeneration currently available in natural cosmetics - 100% vegan and packaged in an environmentally friendly way. The HYDRO Face Serum is the star of this range and provides intensive and long-lasting moisturization of the skin for a youthful, fresh appearance. The main active ingredient, an extract of the South African desert plant Myrothamnus flabellifollia, is known for its exceptional ability to survive long periods of drought, and it is precisely this survival strategy that has been transferred to skincare. The serum provides the skin with a highly concentrated boost of freshness and ensures immediately visible results.
Natural anti-ageing power from Vienna
Just one application of HYDRO Face Serum revitalizes and moisturizes the skin for more than 48 hours. Even particularly dry skin regains its radiance and its personal rehydration potential is sustainably exploited: after five days the skin is regenerated, after ten days a stable and strengthened skin barrier is visible. Thanks to the effective, natural active ingredients, the serum is not only extremely effective, but also pleasantly light in texture, making it easy to integrate into your daily skincare routine.
Manufactured in accordance with the Natural Cosmetics Code B33 and "Made in Austria", the serum meets the highest standards in natural cosmetics and is free from animal ingredients, PEGs, parabens and silicones. Packaged in light-protecting Miron violet glass, the serum has a long shelf life and retains the effectiveness of its natural ingredients - ideal for environmentally conscious and effective anti-ageing skincare.
Take part now and win one of ten ESBjERG HYDRO Face Serums. Give your skin the care it needs this winter and experience the extraordinary effect of the plant-based ingredients. The ESBjERG HYDRO Face Serum is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to give their skin a youthful freshness in a natural way.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" Adabei newsletter now! All subscribers who have taken part by the closing date of November 25 at 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here. We wish all participants good luck!
