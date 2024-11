Altach captain with clear message ahead of St. Pölten

Team backs coach

Following the surprising departure of Bernhard Summer - which took place just a few hours before the Bergheim game - the Altach girls in St. Pölten are once again being coached by interim coach Jakob Jakob, who is also in charge of training during the week. "It's working very well and we're 100 percent behind him," revealed Horvat-Calò. "He's a real fox and so the sessions over the past few days have been very tactical."