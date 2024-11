Why Levi is the cuddliest race in the world

Straight out of a picture book - breathtaking northern lights, reindeer! And even the "real" Santa Claus from his village in nearby Rovaniemi is there. "Yes, Levi is simply the cuddliest race of the year," says Kathi Truppe in an interview with the "Krone". On Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. and 1 p.m. CET), Finland will once again welcome the slalom elite to the northernmost ski race in the world.