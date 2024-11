“You have to stand out and sometimes be loud”

The Kolpinghaus in Dornbirn is buzzing with people coming and going when I meet Ingrid Benedikt, the former city councillor and eco-pioneer, for a chat. There is hardly a quiet spot to be found in the auditorium. The weekly senior citizens' dance is just starting in the main hall. A polite old lady asks, almost bashfully, if she can quickly put on her dancing shoes. Then she disappears into the hall.