“Even Tyroleans are now envious of us”

Scanty notes in Alpine Club books show that the first "out-of-towners" undertook hikes in the Schladminger Tauern as early as the 1910s. It was mainly farmers who opened their then still sparse farms to guests a little later: "Our own people moved into tiny rooms in summer so that the living quarters were free for visitors," says Helmut Schrempf about the beginnings of tourism in his homeland. That was in the 1950s.