Before the ÖFB match: “It was a real slap in the face”

Victory against Austria is a must

Three points behind the Scandinavians and Austria, the Slovenians are under pressure to win on Sunday to at least finish second and keep their chances of promotion to League A alive. Norway is out of reach due to the direct duels. "We have to keep our heads up. We have another tough game ahead of us in Austria and we need to put in a much better performance if we want to get a positive result," appealed 25-year-old defender Jaka Bijol, who plays in Serie A for Udinese.