Horse owner seriously injured by four dogs

Victim knew the dogs well

The reported incident took place in a riding stable in Pennewang. The woman from Vorchdorf had kept her horse there for five years. She visited the 27-year-old warmblood almost every day and therefore knew the four dogs well. "They were locked up in the riding stable most of the time. I can't explain why they were running around freely on the day of the attack and attacked me when I entered the stable lane."