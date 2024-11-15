Vorteilswelt
Animals not reported

Horse owner seriously injured by four dogs

Nachrichten
15.11.2024 08:00

A visit to the riding stables ended badly for a horse owner. The woman was bitten on her hands, legs and hips during an attack by four four-legged friends and had to be treated in hospital for several hours. As animals are not registered, the mayor cannot take action. The police are investigating.

The worst nightmare came true for a 37-year-old woman from Vorchdorf: "Before I saw the four dogs, I felt them. They bit immediately. If I had fallen down, the attack could have been much worse. Fortunately, I was able to free myself without help and had to be treated in hospital for several hours for injuries to my hands, legs and hips."

Victim knew the dogs well
The reported incident took place in a riding stable in Pennewang. The woman from Vorchdorf had kept her horse there for five years. She visited the 27-year-old warmblood almost every day and therefore knew the four dogs well. "They were locked up in the riding stable most of the time. I can't explain why they were running around freely on the day of the attack and attacked me when I entered the stable lane."

The woman had to be treated in hospital for several hours.
All four dogs are not registered. We therefore do not know the breed. We also don't know whether they have been tested for rabies and are insured.

Franz Waldenberger, ÖVP-Bürgermeister

The shock is deep-seated and she can't imagine going back to the riding stable. "I had my horse picked up immediately and canceled the stable contract. I heard that all four dogs are still in the stables. They are dangerous, there have been several incidents."

Municipality's hands are tied
Mayor Franz Waldenberger feels powerless: "We don't even know who the dogs belong to. They are not registered, so we don't know what breed they are, whether they have been tested for rabies and whether they have insurance."

Waiting for feedback
The riding stable operator has been contacted, but the municipality is still waiting to hear back. Waldenberger: "As the dogs are on private property, the municipality's hands are tied." 

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
