Girlfriend badly beaten up

He was found guilty of the remaining charges and given an additional sentence of one year. The 33-year-old still has four and a half years to serve for other violent crimes. This time, the defendant could have faced up to ten years in prison for the heinous abuse and dangerous threats. However, because he had committed the crimes before his most recent conviction in December 2023, the court had to take into account the prison sentence imposed at that time in these proceedings and was only allowed to impose an additional sentence. In total, the violent criminal still has five and a half years to serve behind bars in Sweden. The sentence is final.