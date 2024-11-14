Luxury cars stolen and entered Burgenland

Struck in Germany and the Czech Republic

As a member of a criminal organization, the 43-year-old and accomplices allegedly moved hundreds of stolen, embezzled or lured luxury cars equipped with false number plates across Europe. Most of the incidents took place in Germany and the Czech Republic. He demonstrably crossed the border into Austria in Nickelsdorf with four of these cars with a total value of 440,000 euros, whereupon the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt issued an international warrant for his arrest. The man was finally caught in Spain and transferred to Burgenland.