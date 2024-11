Free parking for e-cars is now history

Parking with e-vehicles will cost more in future

But that is not all that is changing in the area of parking.

The parking fee exemption for e-vehicles (except for the charging period) will no longer apply. "The ÖWD carried out a vehicle count over a two-week period in June, in which every e-vehicle parked in traffic areas managed by the provincial capital of Klagenfurt was counted during the period when the parking fee was in force." During this period, 10,445 e-vehicles, which are currently exempt from the obligation to pay charges, were counted.