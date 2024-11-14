Win tickets for the premiere of “Der Vierer”!

A rollercoaster ride of emotions

Mia (Lucía Barrado) and Lukas (Friedrich Mücke), the two 'date partners' chosen for the evening, are already waiting in a bar for Sophie and Paul to join them. But while Mia and Lukas are already glowing in advance, things don't go as planned for Sophie and Paul at home. They soon realize that their ideas about the evening are far apart and that more than one detail of their relationship is on shaky ground. The night turns into a rollercoaster ride full of lies, secrets and tears of laughter - nothing remains untouched and many a plan is thrown overboard.