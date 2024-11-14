Star-studded comedy
Win tickets for the premiere of “Der Vierer”!
Hot and erotic in theory, rather unpleasant and conflict-prone in practice: krone.at, krone.tv and kronehit invite you to the exclusive Austrian premiere of the new comedy "Der Vierer" starring Florian David Fitz at Movie Night on November 27!
"Der Vierer" is a cheeky and surprising relationship comedy from director Iván Sáinz-Pardo. With wit and charm, the film tells the story of Sophie (Julia Koschitz) and Paul (Florian David Fitz), who are at a turning point in their relationship. Sophie loves her career and wants to take off again, while Paul is more interested in relaxed togetherness and his beloved kitchen appliances such as the Thermomix. Both feel that they need to spice up their relationship and decide to go on a "foursome" - in the hope that this daring adventure will bring new momentum.
A rollercoaster ride of emotions
Mia (Lucía Barrado) and Lukas (Friedrich Mücke), the two 'date partners' chosen for the evening, are already waiting in a bar for Sophie and Paul to join them. But while Mia and Lukas are already glowing in advance, things don't go as planned for Sophie and Paul at home. They soon realize that their ideas about the evening are far apart and that more than one detail of their relationship is on shaky ground. The night turns into a rollercoaster ride full of lies, secrets and tears of laughter - nothing remains untouched and many a plan is thrown overboard.
With a star cast including Julia Koschitz, Florian David Fitz, Lucía Barrado and Friedrich Mücke, "Der Vierer" succeeds in bringing everyday relationship issues to the screen in a humorous yet emotional way. The entertaining comedy has many surprising twists and turns in store for viewers and at the same time encourages them to reflect on their own ideas and expectations.
Take part & win
krone.at, krone.tv and kronehit invite you to the Austrian premiere of "Der Vierer" on November 27 at Cineplexx Millennium City. We are giving away 75 x 2 tickets!
- When: 27.11.2024
- Where: Cineplexx Millennium City; Wehlistraße 66, 1200 Vienna
- Movie start: 8.30 pm
- Ticket distribution: 7.15 pm to 8.15 pm
Fill out the form below and secure your chance to win an unforgettable evening at the movies! Closing date for entries is November 21, 2024 at 9 am. We wish you good luck!
