“When Tyson hits him, the lights go out”

"My first thought was 'Why is he doing this to himself?" Mike Tyson's return to the boxing ring left Jo "Tiger" Pachler shaking his head. Tyson fights YouTube star Jake Paul on Saturday night, with over 80,000 fans expected to watch live in Texas and millions worldwide via streaming service "Netflix". "He's 58 years old, who does he want to prove anything to? I was reminded of George Foreman," said Austria's boxing veteran, who won the European welterweight title in 1978.