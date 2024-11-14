Inversion weather: the air is stagnant in the Graz basin

The decisive factor is how long the weather situation lasts, which is why the measurements over the next few days need to be monitored closely. Brandes knows that the fog is likely to persist until Sunday. While the first flakes have already fallen from the Dachstein to Mariazell, the onset of winter could reach the whole of Styria next week. If you want to protect yourself from the fine dust until then, you can wear a mask or stay indoors.