High particulate matter levels
Inversion weather: the air is stagnant in the Graz basin
The current weather conditions are causing pollutant levels in Graz to skyrocket. Is the particulate matter pollution a health hazard? And when will things improve?
While Upper Styria enjoyed its first snowfall on Wednesday, the air in Graz is thick these days. The notorious basin is once again at the forefront of Austria when it comes to pollution.
"The classic inversion weather situation brings a lot of high fog in the fall. It is then cloudy in the lowlands and sunny in the mountains. At the same time, there is little wind and the fog becomes a kind of barrier," explains meteorologist Konstantin Brandes from Ubimet. This means that hardly any air exchange is possible - and the values skyrocket.
How long the weather situation lasts is crucial. The air is becoming increasingly enriched with particulate matter these days.
Werner Prutsch, Leiter des Grazer Umweltamts
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
The health-critical limit value of 50 micrograms per cubic meter was last clearly exceeded in Graz last Saturday - "that also causes the weather apps to sound the alarm", says Brandes. The values are also currently high in Kapfenberg and Mürzzuschlag.
No reason to panic
However, this is not necessarily unusual at this time of year, reassures Werner Prutsch, Head of the Graz Environmental Agency. On the contrary: "20 years ago, the days when values were exceeded were more frequent and more intense." Emission-reducing measures are having an effect - but construction sites are still causing local peak values.
The decisive factor is how long the weather situation lasts, which is why the measurements over the next few days need to be monitored closely. Brandes knows that the fog is likely to persist until Sunday. While the first flakes have already fallen from the Dachstein to Mariazell, the onset of winter could reach the whole of Styria next week. If you want to protect yourself from the fine dust until then, you can wear a mask or stay indoors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.