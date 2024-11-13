Ice magic on Mozartplatz opens on Thursday

The ice rink on Mozartplatz is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm until January 31. Discounted tickets for evening skating are available from 7 pm. If you don't have your own equipment, you can hire ice skates and helmets on site. A special highlight of the opening is the presentation of young talents from the Salzburg Ice Team: from 5.30 pm on the opening day, the figure skaters will demonstrate their skills with impressive tricks in a special training session. The Salzburg Ice Team, in which both beginners and professionals train, has already produced numerous talents who have competed in European and World Championships as well as the Olympic Games.