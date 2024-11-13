Old Town Salzburg
Ice magic on Mozartplatz opens on Thursday
From Thursday, November 14, the Salzburg Christmas Market invites you to the popular "Ice Magic on Mozartplatz". Locals and guests can enjoy the unique atmosphere of Salzburg's Old Town while ice skating on the atmospherically illuminated ice rink in front of the Mozart Monument.
The ice rink on Mozartplatz is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm until January 31. Discounted tickets for evening skating are available from 7 pm. If you don't have your own equipment, you can hire ice skates and helmets on site. A special highlight of the opening is the presentation of young talents from the Salzburg Ice Team: from 5.30 pm on the opening day, the figure skaters will demonstrate their skills with impressive tricks in a special training session. The Salzburg Ice Team, in which both beginners and professionals train, has already produced numerous talents who have competed in European and World Championships as well as the Olympic Games.
"Special atmosphere"
Last season, more than 20,000 ice skaters took the opportunity to leave their mark on the ice of the "Ice Magic on Mozartplatz". A great success, which Christkindlmarkt Chairman Wolfgang Haider is very pleased about: "The ice rink on Mozartplatz offers a very special atmosphere with the backdrop of Salzburg's old town. We look forward to welcoming locals and guests alike to this winter attraction."
Thanks to a cooperation with Raiffeisen, a free offer for kindergartens and schools will continue this season. After prior registration, children and young people can use the ice rink free of charge in the mornings. Last year, 500 youngsters from 30 kindergartens and schools took part.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.