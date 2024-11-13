Vorteilswelt
Old Town Salzburg

Ice magic on Mozartplatz opens on Thursday

Nachrichten
13.11.2024 19:30

From Thursday, November 14, the Salzburg Christmas Market invites you to the popular "Ice Magic on Mozartplatz". Locals and guests can enjoy the unique atmosphere of Salzburg's Old Town while ice skating on the atmospherically illuminated ice rink in front of the Mozart Monument.

The ice rink on Mozartplatz is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm until January 31. Discounted tickets for evening skating are available from 7 pm. If you don't have your own equipment, you can hire ice skates and helmets on site. A special highlight of the opening is the presentation of young talents from the Salzburg Ice Team: from 5.30 pm on the opening day, the figure skaters will demonstrate their skills with impressive tricks in a special training session. The Salzburg Ice Team, in which both beginners and professionals train, has already produced numerous talents who have competed in European and World Championships as well as the Olympic Games.

"Special atmosphere"
Last season, more than 20,000 ice skaters took the opportunity to leave their mark on the ice of the "Ice Magic on Mozartplatz". A great success, which Christkindlmarkt Chairman Wolfgang Haider is very pleased about: "The ice rink on Mozartplatz offers a very special atmosphere with the backdrop of Salzburg's old town. We look forward to welcoming locals and guests alike to this winter attraction."

Thanks to a cooperation with Raiffeisen, a free offer for kindergartens and schools will continue this season. After prior registration, children and young people can use the ice rink free of charge in the mornings. Last year, 500 youngsters from 30 kindergartens and schools took part.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
