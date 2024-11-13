Take part & win
Win a Sonos Move 2
Music for all adventures - just in time for Christmas! With the portable Sonos Move 2 you can enjoy your favorite songs anywhere and anytime. Take part in the competition now and win the Sonos Move 2!
In the run-up to Christmas, when the evenings get longer and the temperatures get colder, music creates the perfect atmosphere - whether it's a cozy mulled wine on the terrace, an Advent afternoon with friends or a winter walk. With the Sonos Move 2, music becomes a loyal companion, because the portable speaker not only delivers excellent sound, but is also ideally equipped for outdoor use.
Can be used both indoors and outdoors
Another advantage in the hectic pre-Christmas period: the Sonos Move 2 has an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours, so the music never stops. Should the cozy get-together last longer or the smartphone urgently needs a power boost, the built-in USB-C port offers the option of charging mobile devices directly on the speaker. It could hardly be more practical!
After a long, cold winter's day outside, the Sonos Move 2 also creates a Christmas atmosphere at home. The speaker can be easily integrated into the Sonos system at home and plays your favorite songs, Christmas classics and everything else that should not be missing during the Advent season. Thanks to the intelligent Trueplay technology, the sound automatically adapts to the respective environment - indoors and outdoors, always in the highest sound quality.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a Sonos Move 2 worth 499 euros. Simply fill out the form below and you'll be entered into the prize draw!
Want to double your chance of winning? Then subscribe to the "Krone" digital newsletter and not only receive the latest news about the World Wide Web every day, but also double your chance of winning as a participating subscriber! The closing date for entries is November 21, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
