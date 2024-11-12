Slightly injured
Car driver (37) ends up in the village stream
Two accidents occurred in the Vorarlberg lowlands on Tuesday. The most spectacular was the one in Lochau, in which a female driver left the road and skidded across a meadow. She broke through a bridge railing with her car and plunged into the gully two meters below.
First in the wet, then in hospital, the journey ended for a female driver who was driving on Bahnhofstraße from the town center towards Lochau train station at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. On a slight left-hand bend, she veered off the road and ended up in the village stream.
The 37-year-old was injured in the accident and was taken to the regional hospital in Bregenz. The fire department recovered the vehicle, which had suffered some damage.
Moped rider injured in Fußach
In a second accident that occurred in Fußach on Tuesday morning at around 6.20 a.m., a 54-year-old car driver is believed to have overlooked a young moped rider when turning from the Birkenfeld municipal road onto the L202. The 18-year-old, who was coming from Höchst in the direction of Fußach, was unable to brake in time. He first hit the left front of the car with his moped. He was then thrown against the windshield of the vehicle and remained lying injured on the road.
After first aid by the emergency doctor, the young man was taken to Bregenz Regional Hospital. Both vehicles were damaged in the collision and had to be towed away. For the duration of the accident investigation, only one lane of the L202 could be used and traffic was backed up in both directions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
