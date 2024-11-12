Car driver (37) ends up in the village stream

Moped rider injured in Fußach

In a second accident that occurred in Fußach on Tuesday morning at around 6.20 a.m., a 54-year-old car driver is believed to have overlooked a young moped rider when turning from the Birkenfeld municipal road onto the L202. The 18-year-old, who was coming from Höchst in the direction of Fußach, was unable to brake in time. He first hit the left front of the car with his moped. He was then thrown against the windshield of the vehicle and remained lying injured on the road.