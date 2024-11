Jessica Simpson posts mysterious hints

Spotted without a wedding ring

In October, Simpson was then spotted at LAX airport without her wedding ring on her finger. An insider then claimed in "Life & Style" magazine that "Eric is fed up with her crazy emotional swings." Jessica, on the other hand, is said to feel that the romance between her and Johnson has died out. The insider: "Eric has been doing his own thing for a while now. He talks openly about how hard it is to be with someone who is obsessed with surgery and who doesn't live in reality most of the time."