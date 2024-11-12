How SPÖ rebel Fußi wants to clean up Austria

Fußi needs 14,000 signatures

The fact that he wants to break the habit of corruption will "perhaps hurt" him when collecting signatures in his party for a contest vote. However, he is indifferent to this, as his priority is the people and not the individual party soldier. Fußi also urges all red sympathizers to join the SPÖ quickly "so that I can push through the path of renewal". Fußi is currently collecting declarations of support from SPÖ members. If he manages to collect 14,000, there will be a battle between him and Babler.