Day of action
Germany-wide raids due to hate postings
German law enforcement authorities took action against hate postings on the internet across the country on Tuesday. According to the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA), the day of action focused on postings with anti-Semitic content.
A total of 127 police operations were carried out in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. In more than 90 investigations, more than 50 homes were searched and numerous suspects were questioned.
According to the German Federal Criminal Police Office, almost two thirds of the measures were based on investigations into politically motivated crime from the right. There were also cases involving "foreign" or "religious ideology". The most common offences were incitement to hatred, insulting political figures and disseminating symbols of unconstitutional organizations.
"Significant increase" in anti-Semitic hate postings
"The number of cases of hate postings with anti-Semitic sentiments registered by the police has risen significantly in recent years", reported the authority. The figures had more than quadrupled within three years from 2020 (368) to 2023 (1671). This is also due to the fact that a central reporting office "continues to shed light on the dark field online". Nevertheless, it must be assumed that there is still a large dark field when it comes to hate postings.
"The total number of recorded anti-Semitic crimes has also risen significantly", the Federal Criminal Police Office announced. These increased by around 96% in 2023 compared to the previous year. A ten-year comparison shows an increase of around 224%. More than half of these incidents were registered after October 7, 2023, the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
The majority of all recorded antisemitic crimes were attributed to the right-wing spectrum, at around 59%. However, the largest increases in anti-Semitic crimes were recorded in the areas of "foreign" or "religious ideology". "The increased figures therefore also show that the situation in the Middle East has a direct influence on radicalization and the commission of crimes in Germany," said the authority.
"Stop the spiral of hatred and violence"
"We must stop the spiral of hatred and violence," explained German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD). "Hate crime online is the breeding ground for radicalization and violence." The day of action is "exactly the tough approach we need: When the police are at the door, every perpetrator realizes that hate crime has consequences."
Faeser called on all citizens not to accept anti-Semitic hate online, but to report hate postings and press charges. "The same applies online: Never again is now."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
