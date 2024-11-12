Germany-wide raids due to hate postings

"Significant increase" in anti-Semitic hate postings

"The number of cases of hate postings with anti-Semitic sentiments registered by the police has risen significantly in recent years", reported the authority. The figures had more than quadrupled within three years from 2020 (368) to 2023 (1671). This is also due to the fact that a central reporting office "continues to shed light on the dark field online". Nevertheless, it must be assumed that there is still a large dark field when it comes to hate postings.