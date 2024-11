Automatically saved design

Before we get into the devil's kitchen: No, the real Harrison Ford wasn't at the Marchfelderhof, but almost... At least his German voice could be heard in the rooms of the iconic food temple in Deutsch-Wagram. The great and wonderful Wolfgang Pampel was there - one of the most famous dubbing actors in the German-speaking world. Pampel lent his distinctive voice not only to "Dallas" villain Larry Hagman, but also to Harrison Ford.