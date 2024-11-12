Daniel Dicker on UHK Krems’ soaring performance

Hot dance against Partizan Belgrade

Around two years ago, Krems faced the Serbian team Vojvodina Novi Sad in the EHF European Cup. At that time, there were riots in the Krems sports hall, which are not normally seen in handball. With Partizan Belgrade, another hot dance at European level awaits at the end of November. "I assume that everything will be civilized. But the atmosphere will certainly be different," says Dicker about the clash in the 1/16 final.



