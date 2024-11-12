Handball - The Magazine
Daniel Dicker on UHK Krems’ soaring performance
UHK Krems is currently leading the HLA Champions League table. In "Handball - Das Magazin", backcourt player Daniel Dicker talks about the current performances and the functioning team chemistry. The national team's performance in the Euro qualifiers is also highlighted.
Krems' recipe for success
"I think we're simply doing very well as a team," is Dicker's answer to the question of why things are going so well in the Wachau. On Friday (live on krone.tv from 7.25 p.m.), the leaders host Handball Tirol at home, who are still without a point away from home. "Just because they've lost away from home doesn't mean they're a bad team," warns the key player about the team from Schwaz.
Hot dance against Partizan Belgrade
Around two years ago, Krems faced the Serbian team Vojvodina Novi Sad in the EHF European Cup. At that time, there were riots in the Krems sports hall, which are not normally seen in handball. With Partizan Belgrade, another hot dance at European level awaits at the end of November. "I assume that everything will be civilized. But the atmosphere will certainly be different," says Dicker about the clash in the 1/16 final.
Watch the entire episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" in the video!
