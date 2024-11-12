Chalamet in the Hollywood craze: gaining weight for fame?

That's what happened to Chalamet with acting. He said: "I wanted to be a great movie actor. But when I auditioned for 'Maze Runner' or 'Divergent', the kind of movies that were in vogue at the time, they always said, 'Oh, you're not the right actor: 'Oh, you don't have the right body'. I had an agent who called me and said, 'You need to put on weight: 'You need to put on weight', ultimately not aggressively, but you know. And then I found my way into these very personal movies or something, for him it was folk music."