250 million euros! That is how much Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Real Madrid to secure the services of superstar Vinicius Junior. If the "royals" were to agree, it would be the most expensive sum ever paid for a footballer.
Vinicius Junior is currently one of the best players in the world, and the fact that he was left empty-handed at the Ballon d'Or gala came as a big surprise to many soccer fans. This season, the young Brazilian is once again in outstanding form, scoring twelve times in 17 competitive matches so far and setting up seven goals.
Transfer record
It is no surprise that Vini is on the wish list of many a top club, but PSG are now set to set new standards. According to the Spanish portal "fichajes.com", the French champions would be willing to transfer 250 million euros to the "royals" - never before has a club paid more for a player. As a reminder: Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG went down in the history books in 2017, when the French club put 222 million euros on the table.
Although the offer is said to have already fluttered by the Madrid office, the La Liga champions are still refusing to let Vini leave. The 24-year-old has been playing for Real since 2018 and his contract in the Spanish capital runs until 2027.
