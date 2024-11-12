Transfer record

It is no surprise that Vini is on the wish list of many a top club, but PSG are now set to set new standards. According to the Spanish portal "fichajes.com", the French champions would be willing to transfer 250 million euros to the "royals" - never before has a club paid more for a player. As a reminder: Neymar's move from Barcelona to PSG went down in the history books in 2017, when the French club put 222 million euros on the table.