City adopts its budget with a deficit

The planned expenditure for the coming year in the city of Salzburg is 885 million euros. The deficit amounts to just under 90 million euros. Investments alone will amount to 136 million euros in the coming year.

Of this, 32 million euros will go to schools, kindergartens and after-school care centers. Individual fees such as for waste management or the municipal swimming pools will be increased for the first time in years, as will parking fines. The SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and Bürgerliste voted in favor of the budget, while the ÖVP and FPÖ voted against.