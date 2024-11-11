Dominik Raschner
The “hobby photographer” sets off for new heights
After his breakthrough last season, "late starter" Dominik Raschner (30) is eagerly awaiting the new World Cup winter, starting the season in Levi on Sunday. The Tyrolean told the "Krone" who his biggest fan is, what his greatest passion is and what he thinks of Marcel Hirscher's comeback.
I've finally managed to take the step towards the top of the world," Dominik Raschner breathed a sigh of relief during his visit to the "Krone". For years, the 30-year-old from Mils was regarded as a perennial talent, delivering strong times in training - but no major successes in races. Before he changed his equipment last summer, went back to Fischer and focused almost exclusively on the slalom.
Which promptly paid off: In the previous season, Raschner finished in the top 7 three times, celebrating his debut on a World Cup podium in Adelboden in third place. Much to the delight of his 91-year-old grandfather. "He's my biggest fan, watches all the races," smiles Raschner, who made his first turns on the Glungezer at the age of two and a half and had his older brother Patrick as his first role model: "I emulated him and learned a lot from him."
To this day, the family man, son of a primary school principal and a university professor, loves being at home, his favorite dish is "spinach patties from mom": "Mils is my retreat, I can really switch off here."
A passion for tennis and photography
In his private life, Raschner, who is passionate about tennis and used to be a championship player ("My weapon is my serve"), has been in steady hands for years. In the summer, he went on vacation to Sri Lanka with his girlfriend Steffi - and pursued his second great passion: Photography. "It's more than just a hobby. Maybe I'll do something like that professionally once I've stopped skiing - but that's still a few years away."
The present is Levi, where Raschner's season opener takes place on Sunday. "Last season left me wanting more, and I want to build on that." With composure, the temperament that characterizes the 2023 parallel vice world champion: "I'm a calm guy, I don't need to pretend on the slopes, I don't need to push myself any harder - that only backfires."
"The best thing that could happen for skiing"
The fact that Marcel Hirscher and Lucas Braathen are two new, old challengers is a positive thing for Raschner: "It's the best thing that could happen for skiing and slalom. The two are generating a lot of attention - and I have every confidence in them as athletes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.