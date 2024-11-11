The “hobby photographer” sets off for new heights

A passion for tennis and photography

In his private life, Raschner, who is passionate about tennis and used to be a championship player ("My weapon is my serve"), has been in steady hands for years. In the summer, he went on vacation to Sri Lanka with his girlfriend Steffi - and pursued his second great passion: Photography. "It's more than just a hobby. Maybe I'll do something like that professionally once I've stopped skiing - but that's still a few years away."