Confession

Ben Affleck fears “being canceled”

Nachrichten
11.11.2024 16:00

Hollywood star Ben Affleck fears he is just "one wrong comment away" from being "caned" - a phenomenon that often sees public figures face harsh backlash for controversial statements or misconduct on social media. 

0 Kommentare

The US actor made this confession in a joint interview with his pal Matt Damon when they were discussing the launch of their production company Artists Equity, which campaigns for fairer pay.

Constant fear
The 52-year-old revealed that his life in Hollywood was never safe because he was constantly in danger of losing everything. He told Deadline.com: "We're all exposed to this kind of insecurity in this business. Whether we're actors, directors or writers, the phone might stop ringing ... that's the only thing I can count on, that advance money. I don't know when that might stop. I'm one false note away from being canceled or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again and I have a family and stuff."

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (Bild: APA/AFP/Filippo MONTEFORTE)
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
(Bild: APA/AFP/Filippo MONTEFORTE)

The production company allows artists to invest in their film projects so that profits can be shared more fairly. According to Affleck, he wants to end the days when Hollywood stars earn huge sums of money, even if the studio makes a loss on the film.

"Doesn't feel right"
He cited his 2003 cinema flop "Love with Risk - Gigli" as an example: "I got a lot of money for that. Now, in hindsight, it doesn't feel right because [the studio] lost money," the Oscar winner admitted. "It wasn't the biggest losing movie in history, even though it was maybe the most famous bomb in history. Still, it doesn't feel right to me."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

