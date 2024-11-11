Austria joins in the excitement
With the “Krone” to the European Women’s Handball Championships
"Krone readers can be there live when the biggest women's handball EURO starts in Austria on November 28! The red-white-red ladies will face top teams in Innsbruck - and with a bit of luck you can win tickets for exciting matches and experience the home EURO up close.
There are just over two weeks to go before the biggest women's handball EURO ever in Austria, with 24 teams, opens on November 28. The red-white-red ladies will face Slovakia in Innsbruck to kick off the tournament. "We will be ready to show in the first game that this is our home EURO," promises team boss Monique Tijsterman. "Playing a EURO in your own country is a unique experience. Every player has to be aware of that. But they should also enjoy the tournament. I hope for support from thousands of fans, then a lot is possible."
Take part and win!
"Krone" readers have the unique opportunity to support our handball players virtually feet first. Together with the Austrian Handball Federation, we are giving away a total of 300 tickets for the Austrian women's preliminary round matches in Innsbruck (50 x 2 for the match against Slovakia/28.11., Norway /30.11. and Slovenia/2.12.). You can also win 1 x 2 VIP tickets for each of the three preliminary round matches.
And that's not all, there are 5 x 2 tickets for the semi-final (13.12.) and the final day in Vienna (15.12.). Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is November 18, 09:00.
