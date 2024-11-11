With the “Krone” to the European Women’s Handball Championships

There are just over two weeks to go before the biggest women's handball EURO ever in Austria, with 24 teams, opens on November 28. The red-white-red ladies will face Slovakia in Innsbruck to kick off the tournament. "We will be ready to show in the first game that this is our home EURO," promises team boss Monique Tijsterman. "Playing a EURO in your own country is a unique experience. Every player has to be aware of that. But they should also enjoy the tournament. I hope for support from thousands of fans, then a lot is possible."