This is the true face of Red Bull Salzburg

Their opponents, a mid-table team in the Bundesliga, had almost three times as many attempts, four of them on Salzburg's goal. In addition, Pep Lijnders' team once again showed no willpower. This should set alarm bells ringing. Because the championship is also increasingly in danger. In terms of points lost, they are five points off first place. Whether the supplements against Hartberg and Klagenfurt were won must be highly doubted at the moment.