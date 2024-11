“This has been a problem all season”

Gerald Scheiblehner (BW coach): "I think it was a very, very good performance over the entire match. That was exactly what we set out to do and unfortunately it hasn't always worked out that way recently. We had far more chances and hardly let Salzburg in. To perform like that today after six games without a win is a clear sign that the team is intact. There's nothing to criticize today when you win 2:0 against Salzburg as the blue and white team. It was a really great performance against a Champions League contender."