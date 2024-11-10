Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ahead of climate summit:

Minister warns urgently of “superstorms”

Nachrichten
10.11.2024 21:30

From Monday, a flood of thousands and thousands of delegates from all over the world will be wrestling with the world's climate in Azerbaijan. Just in time for the climate summit, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the Green Party warns of "superstorms".

0 Kommentare

"Killer storms, droughts, new floods of the century and heat records: the climate crisis is the greatest security challenge of our time," explained the Green politician in Berlin. The climate crisis is the greatest security challenge of our time. The crisis rages regardless of elections, as the floods in Spain and the recent hurricanes in the USA painfully demonstrated.

Turning away from coal, gas and oil
Moving away from coal, gas and oil, as decided at the 2023 climate conference, is worthwhile. "Every tenth of a degree of global warming prevented means fewer crises, less suffering and less displacement."

The storm disaster of the century in Valencia claimed hundreds of lives. (Bild: AP )
The storm disaster of the century in Valencia claimed hundreds of lives.
(Bild: AP )

Cynical venue
The success of this climate conference will depend on whether the international community finally commits to a very concrete end to coal, oil and gas," WWF climate spokesman Reinhard Uhrig also said in the "Krone". The required timetable: In the wealthy countries of the global North, the phase-out of coal must be completed by 2030, followed by an end to the burning of natural gas and the phase-out of oil by 2040.

The COP29 global climate summit is taking place in Azerbaijan, of all places, a country with a strong focus on fossil fuels. (Bild: EPA)
The COP29 global climate summit is taking place in Azerbaijan, of all places, a country with a strong focus on fossil fuels.
(Bild: EPA)

However, the very location of COP29 suggests the opposite and cannot be surpassed in terms of cynicism. The Middle Asian state is fully focused on fossil fuel exploitation and summit president Mukhtar Babayev once worked for the state-owned gas company Socar. In addition, the EU, which is committed to green energy, is asking for gas supplies from the host country of the UN conference.

Zitat Icon

Massive financial support from the rich North for the poorer countries of our planet is nothing other than life insurance for the whole world.

(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz)

WWF-Klimaexperte Reinhard Uhrig bleibt zu Hause

Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz

Virtual participation
But in Azerbaijan's capital, the next two weeks will be all about funding. In order to achieve the 1.5 degree target, UN experts are certain that additional funding of one trillion (!) US dollars per year will be needed to support poorer countries. Incidentally, Uhrig will not be jetting off to Baku for climate protection reasons. The activist is taking part in the conference in distant Azerbaijan virtually, but fully registered.

The latest bad news from Greece: record temperatures have caused mussel farming to die off.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Porträt von Matthias Lassnig
Matthias Lassnig
Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf