Minister warns urgently of “superstorms”

Cynical venue

The success of this climate conference will depend on whether the international community finally commits to a very concrete end to coal, oil and gas," WWF climate spokesman Reinhard Uhrig also said in the "Krone". The required timetable: In the wealthy countries of the global North, the phase-out of coal must be completed by 2030, followed by an end to the burning of natural gas and the phase-out of oil by 2040.