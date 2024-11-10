Ahead of climate summit:
Minister warns urgently of “superstorms”
From Monday, a flood of thousands and thousands of delegates from all over the world will be wrestling with the world's climate in Azerbaijan. Just in time for the climate summit, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the Green Party warns of "superstorms".
"Killer storms, droughts, new floods of the century and heat records: the climate crisis is the greatest security challenge of our time," explained the Green politician in Berlin. The climate crisis is the greatest security challenge of our time. The crisis rages regardless of elections, as the floods in Spain and the recent hurricanes in the USA painfully demonstrated.
Turning away from coal, gas and oil
Moving away from coal, gas and oil, as decided at the 2023 climate conference, is worthwhile. "Every tenth of a degree of global warming prevented means fewer crises, less suffering and less displacement."
Cynical venue
The success of this climate conference will depend on whether the international community finally commits to a very concrete end to coal, oil and gas," WWF climate spokesman Reinhard Uhrig also said in the "Krone". The required timetable: In the wealthy countries of the global North, the phase-out of coal must be completed by 2030, followed by an end to the burning of natural gas and the phase-out of oil by 2040.
However, the very location of COP29 suggests the opposite and cannot be surpassed in terms of cynicism. The Middle Asian state is fully focused on fossil fuel exploitation and summit president Mukhtar Babayev once worked for the state-owned gas company Socar. In addition, the EU, which is committed to green energy, is asking for gas supplies from the host country of the UN conference.
Massive financial support from the rich North for the poorer countries of our planet is nothing other than life insurance for the whole world.
WWF-Klimaexperte Reinhard Uhrig bleibt zu Hause
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz
Virtual participation
But in Azerbaijan's capital, the next two weeks will be all about funding. In order to achieve the 1.5 degree target, UN experts are certain that additional funding of one trillion (!) US dollars per year will be needed to support poorer countries. Incidentally, Uhrig will not be jetting off to Baku for climate protection reasons. The activist is taking part in the conference in distant Azerbaijan virtually, but fully registered.
The latest bad news from Greece: record temperatures have caused mussel farming to die off.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.