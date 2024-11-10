What 30 million euros will do for healthcare

Costs are a hot topic

Which puts the focus on the financing of the healthcare system. SPÖ chairman Sven Hergovich wants to secure the future of medicine with a three-point plan. The SPÖ provincial councillor calculates that 30 million euros could be saved if the provincial health agency (LGA) were dissolved. A lot of money. But compared to the total expenditure for the healthcare system, it is a rather small sum. With 30 million euros, for example, the St. Pölten University Hospital could be operated for just 23 days. This does not include the costs of all other provincial hospitals.