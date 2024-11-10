Negotiations between three parties
First tripartite meeting on Monday
The ÖVP and SPÖ resume exploratory talks on Monday. In the morning, party leaders Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger will hold their first three-way talks. The large group then meets in the afternoon. A decision is made as to whether to try with a third partner or with the minimum majority.
The budget deficit is increasingly becoming the main topic of the negotiations. The "true extent of the problem" is probably not yet known. There is a shortfall of around 16 billion euros. That means savings of around four billion euros per year in the next legislative period! "That's brutal," says one insider.
The chances of a "Zuckerl" coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are certainly intact. The biggest problems are and remain the disastrous finances and the weakening economy. "We will need economic stimulus measures and at the same time we will need to make savings." How did it get this far in the first place? The answer is simple: the ÖVP and the Greens have implemented many measures without any counter-financing, from the reduction in corporation tax to the abolition of cold progression and various subsidies.
A two-party coalition with the smallest possible majority of 92 mandataries is also being discussed. But that would be "extremely costly", according to one mandatary. The ÖVP and SPÖ would have to tremble at every vote. The biggest advantage from the negotiators' point of view: a two-thirds majority is possible without the FPÖ. This is often required for energy legislation.
"Now it will be a matter of drawing the broad lines. "
Speculation about the distribution of portfolios is clearly premature. Although these issues are always involved in government negotiations, many things will only be decided at the last minute. This is why many in the ÖVP and SPÖ are both surprised and annoyed that the NEOS are already publicly demanding the Ministry of Finance.
"Now is not the time to discuss potential government posts, but content, reforms and projects that will help Austria and its people move forward. I assume that the NEOS see it the same way," ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker told the Pinken. In potential negotiations, it has "never proved successful to make demands in the media beforehand", according to the ÖVP.
Defense for the SPÖ?
The latest rumors that the ÖVP could hand over the Ministry of the Interior to the SPÖ in order to keep the economy and finances are considered "not mega realistic" by a well-informed party member. However, it is much more likely that the SPÖ will get the Ministry of Defense. The Tyrolean SP leader Georg Dornauer is said to have offered himself the job.
The SPÖ will almost certainly demand social affairs, employment and infrastructure. It will be interesting to see whether the ÖVP will take the Ministry of Justice, having suffered a real trauma there after numerous investigations and proceedings since the Turquoise-Blue government came to power in 2017. In Karoline Edtstadler, the logical candidate for this position has in any case jumped ship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
