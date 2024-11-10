First tripartite meeting on Monday

The chances of a "Zuckerl" coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are certainly intact. The biggest problems are and remain the disastrous finances and the weakening economy. "We will need economic stimulus measures and at the same time we will need to make savings." How did it get this far in the first place? The answer is simple: the ÖVP and the Greens have implemented many measures without any counter-financing, from the reduction in corporation tax to the abolition of cold progression and various subsidies.