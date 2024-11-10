Was it self-defense?
Father murdered with nine stab wounds
The dispute between a 22-year-old and his 59-year-old father ended in a horrific act of bloodshed in Obernberg am Inn on January 19 this year - the case will be dealt with at Ried Regional Court on Thursday. The defense lawyer pleads self-defense, the prosecution demands a committal.
According to the prosecution, the son should have started his working day as an apprentice baker. However, he was unable to do so due to the use of addictive substances. His father, who was under the influence of alcohol, also noticed this and an argument broke out between the two men at around 2.30 am. The 22-year-old is said to have slapped his father twice.
Father shot twice with a long gun
Enraged by this, the 59-year-old is said to have armed himself with a long gun and fired - first into the edge of the ceiling between the ground floor and the upper floor. The man then allegedly fired a second shot into the room where his son was. In the meantime, the 22-year-old is said to have armed himself with a knife and attacked the shooter when the gun jammed.
Fleeing to neighbors covered in blood
A total of nine knife wounds in the abdomen, chest and back were subsequently discovered by forensic experts. The seriously injured man was able to flee to neighbors while still covered in blood. "He said he was freezing. We got a blanket and put it on him. Then the paramedics arrived. They laid him on the floor in the front building and gave him first aid until the emergency doctor arrived," the first aider told the "Krone" at the time. The man died shortly afterwards in hospital.
The defendant faces a prison sentence of ten to 20 years or life imprisonment. However, the defense lawyer pleads self-defense. The prosecution is demanding placement in a forensic therapy center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
