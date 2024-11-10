Father murdered with nine stab wounds

Fleeing to neighbors covered in blood

A total of nine knife wounds in the abdomen, chest and back were subsequently discovered by forensic experts. The seriously injured man was able to flee to neighbors while still covered in blood. "He said he was freezing. We got a blanket and put it on him. Then the paramedics arrived. They laid him on the floor in the front building and gave him first aid until the emergency doctor arrived," the first aider told the "Krone" at the time. The man died shortly afterwards in hospital.