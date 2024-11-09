“A lot will change after the election”

"Necessary toughness" on migration

Hofer then criticized the policies of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, although he once again emphasized that "he actually likes him personally". He demanded a notarial deed for the announced electricity price guarantee, for example. The topic of migration was also on the agenda: Hofer accused Doskozil of having done nothing in his role as state police director in 2015 when 180,000 people, mainly young men, crossed the border. The FPÖ, on the other hand, would bring the "necessary toughness" in this area. Incidentally, asylum centers could be built where the Greens would have the best election results. "There is still plenty of space in the Hofburg," says Hofer.