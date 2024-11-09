Tour kick-off for Hofer
“A lot will change after the election”
FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer started his "coming home tour" in Großhöflein in the run-up to the Burgenland state elections. There was a lot of criticism for his political rivals.
Before the top candidate himself took to the lectern, district representative Bernhard Skaumal, Rust city party chairman Christian Ries and provincial party secretary Daniel Jägerbauer acted as whips. The latter predicted that the SPÖ would suffer the "biggest defeat in the party's history" in the regional elections.
"Necessary toughness" on migration
Hofer then criticized the policies of Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, although he once again emphasized that "he actually likes him personally". He demanded a notarial deed for the announced electricity price guarantee, for example. The topic of migration was also on the agenda: Hofer accused Doskozil of having done nothing in his role as state police director in 2015 when 180,000 people, mainly young men, crossed the border. The FPÖ, on the other hand, would bring the "necessary toughness" in this area. Incidentally, asylum centers could be built where the Greens would have the best election results. "There is still plenty of space in the Hofburg," says Hofer.
Warning to the federal ÖVP
The ÖVP also got its comeuppance: the People's Party does not accept that the FPÖ won the National Council elections. "Dishonorable behavior", said Hofer. At the same time, he warned the Turks against making SPÖ federal leader Andreas Babler Vice-Chancellor, as he was an "avowed Marxist". Hofer did not mention the regional ÖVP at all. The Neos, on the other hand, would be in favor of joining NATO, while the FPÖ is committed to neutrality.
"A lot will change after the election," Hofer promised. He is now touring the districts until November 17.
