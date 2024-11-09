BBU Salzburg in form
Bad start was a lesson for the Falcons
Basketballunion Salzburg got off to the worst possible start to the season with two defeats. But the team picked itself up and went on a winning run. Robert Becker knows why things are going so well at the moment.
You can't start a season worse than with two defeats. Yet this is what happened to the BBU Salzburg basketball team. The initial euphoria quickly fizzled out and it seemed to be the next messed-up season after 2023/24. But the Falcons proved the critics wrong. Three wins from the last three games speak volumes. "We needed the two games at the start, we learned a lot from them," says Robert Becker. But what exactly did they learn? "To play for each other, to be good in defense."
"Intensive training"
According to the German, the turnaround was achieved through very simple measures: "We're currently training very well and intensively. I think we also have a better squad than last year." As a result, the play-off is also within reach: "If everyone stays fit . . .". Because that was often a problem last season, with key players dropping out time and again.
The good form should continue against the Upper Austrian Ballers, who are bottom of the western table, on Sunday (14:30). "We want to extend our winning streak and continue our development since the start of the season. We are determined to give it our all to get another win," says Tomy Vicente Ezequiel, who is BBU's third-best scorer with an average of 13 points per game.
