Bad start was a lesson for the Falcons

You can't start a season worse than with two defeats. Yet this is what happened to the BBU Salzburg basketball team. The initial euphoria quickly fizzled out and it seemed to be the next messed-up season after 2023/24. But the Falcons proved the critics wrong. Three wins from the last three games speak volumes. "We needed the two games at the start, we learned a lot from them," says Robert Becker. But what exactly did they learn? "To play for each other, to be good in defense."