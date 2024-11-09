The future of pensions is at stake!

Pension subsidies increase due to taxes

It is clear that all of this is a burden on our budget. Pension subsidies from taxes will increase from a quarter to almost a third of the state budget between 2022 and 2026. 29.5 billion euros currently flow into pensions, with 35.23 billion euros expected by 2027. This is at the expense of important areas. In 2027, "only" 9.97 billion will be available for families, 12.43 billion for education and 7.17 billion for science. Together, not even as much as will be spent on pensions.