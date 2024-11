Whitsun Festival takes you to the lagoon city

Names such as Rossini and Verdi, Gustav Mahler and Richard Wagner as well as Luigi Nono are associated with Venice. Cecilia Bartoli says of the new program "Sounds of the Serenissima": "During the Salzburg Whitsun Festival 2025, you will hear music from five centuries that was created in or for Venice or inspired by Venice. Friedrich Nietzsche summed up the description of this place like no other: 'If I look for another word for music, I only ever find the word Venice'."