Trial against mother after fatal home birth

Planned or not?

It is to be clarified whether the mother had planned to give birth in hospital or whether she deliberately gave birth to the child alone in her bathroom. This would have been grossly negligent, but the mother's defense lawyer repeatedly emphasized that the birth "happened spontaneously after showering" and that she did not have her cell phone within reach. All she knew was that she had been unable to move because of the pain until at some point "the body peeked out", but had not moved and was already gray-blue in color when the emergency services arrived.