Verdict expected today
Trial against mother after fatal home birth
The court case against the mother whose daughter is severely disabled after a failed solo birth at home continues today. Everything revolves around the question of whether the home birth was planned or whether the mother did not make it to hospital. Further witnesses are to provide clarity and a verdict is expected.
A tragic trial is to come to an end today: A 38-year-old mother of several children has to stand trial again at Wels Regional Court. The birth of her last daughter in August last year went disastrously wrong, the now one and a half year old girl is severely disabled.
Planned or not?
It is to be clarified whether the mother had planned to give birth in hospital or whether she deliberately gave birth to the child alone in her bathroom. This would have been grossly negligent, but the mother's defense lawyer repeatedly emphasized that the birth "happened spontaneously after showering" and that she did not have her cell phone within reach. All she knew was that she had been unable to move because of the pain until at some point "the body peeked out", but had not moved and was already gray-blue in color when the emergency services arrived.
Witnesses should provide clarity
The truth is now to be established with the help of a few more witnesses. A verdict is expected by early afternoon. The penalty range for assault with serious permanent consequences is one to ten years in prison. The defendant has no criminal record to date and the presumption of innocence applies.
