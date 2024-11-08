Without surgery: gluing meniscus tears with stem cells

Doz. Weninger: "The procedure is particularly suitable for tears at the base of the meniscus and for smooth tears without flap formation. However, it does not work for basket handle tears or tears of the meniscus that become trapped in the joint space, for which arthroscopy is necessary. However, the method also works very well for tears of the anterior/posterior cruciate ligament and tears of the medial collateral ligament. In many cases, it is only possible without surgery under ultrasound control and local anesthesia."