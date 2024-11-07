Lower Austria: Cityjet christening in the “land of commuters”

Trains for the eastern region

ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Provincial Vice Governor and Head of Transport Udo Landbauer and St. Pölten's Mayor Matthias Stadler emphasized the importance of local transport at the "christening" of the new train set. "With a record number of passengers expected in 2024, it is clear that we need more capacity. Especially in the eastern region, where around two thirds of local transport services are provided," said Matthä. Mikl-Leitner was delighted: "The railroad is an indispensable means of transport for many Lower Austrians, which is why I am delighted about the new trains. I am convinced that they will increase comfort for passengers in the eastern region."