More space for commuters
Lower Austria: Cityjet christening in the “land of commuters”
More seats, safety and comfort! From December 2025, new ÖBB trains will set new standards in local transport and provide more capacity and accessibility. One set was presented yesterday at St. Pölten station ...
ÖBB celebrated the Austrian premiere of the new Cityjet double-decker yesterday in St. Pölten. The passenger growth of recent years continues unabated. In order to meet the increasing demand, ÖBB is modernizing its local transport fleet. Around 1.5 billion euros are being invested in a total of 109 new Cityjet double-decker trains in the eastern region. This will significantly increase commuter capacity.
Trains for the eastern region
ÖBB CEO Andreas Matthä, Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, Provincial Vice Governor and Head of Transport Udo Landbauer and St. Pölten's Mayor Matthias Stadler emphasized the importance of local transport at the "christening" of the new train set. "With a record number of passengers expected in 2024, it is clear that we need more capacity. Especially in the eastern region, where around two thirds of local transport services are provided," said Matthä. Mikl-Leitner was delighted: "The railroad is an indispensable means of transport for many Lower Austrians, which is why I am delighted about the new trains. I am convinced that they will increase comfort for passengers in the eastern region."
Landbauer added: "From December 2025, this new generation of trains will ensure closer intervals, shorter journey times and a significant increase in capacity on the main transport routes in the eastern region." The trains also offer free internet, a modern travel information system and increased safety thanks to video surveillance.
From Retz to Wiener Neustadt
The first area of operation is the north-south axis via the Vienna main line. Specifically, the REX trains will run from Znojmo and Retz via the Nordwestbahn and Břeclav/Bernhardsthal via the Nordbahn to the Wiener Stammstrecke and onwards via the Südbahn to Wiener Neustadt and Payerbach-Reichenau.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
