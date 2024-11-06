All-clear in hospital
All-clear for boy after swimming accident on All Saints’ Day
The tragic swimming accident involving a little boy from Hallein - as reported by "Krone" - has now taken a positive turn. The toddler was woken from an artificial deep sleep and is on the road to recovery.
"Krone" readers know: When a couple from Hallein wanted to leave the Watzmann thermal spa in Berchtesgaden near the border at around 9.20 pm on All Saints' Day, they lost sight of their little Levi Matthias. Two girls from Franconia (both 12) found the boy motionless in the water. Luckily for them, a private emergency doctor and the pool attendant immediately initiated resuscitation measures before the boy was transferred to Salzburg by helicopter. There, water and vomit were immediately suctioned out of his lungs in the shock room.
Particularly tragic: the little boy spent his fourth birthday on Sunday in a deep sleep of all things. As the University Hospital confirmed to the "Krone" today, Wednesday, the boy is on the road to recovery. And: there are no fears of permanent damage.
On Tuesday, Levi Matthias was woken up from his artificial deep sleep and will be transferred from the pediatric intensive care unit to the normal ward during the course of the day. His mother was beaming and said with a wink, referring to her boy's Spiderman action figure: "He's a real fighter!"
From a medical point of view, Levi Matthias is doing "very well", as ward doctor Johannes Brandner reported on Wednesday. "We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses," say his parents. Among other things, they have the perfect cooperation between first aiders, the team in the shock room and the intensive care unit to thank for this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.