All-clear for boy after swimming accident on All Saints’ Day

"Krone" readers know: When a couple from Hallein wanted to leave the Watzmann thermal spa in Berchtesgaden near the border at around 9.20 pm on All Saints' Day, they lost sight of their little Levi Matthias. Two girls from Franconia (both 12) found the boy motionless in the water. Luckily for them, a private emergency doctor and the pool attendant immediately initiated resuscitation measures before the boy was transferred to Salzburg by helicopter. There, water and vomit were immediately suctioned out of his lungs in the shock room.