Palmeiras professional thrown at with pig’s head during match

Feud has its origins in 1976

But what is this disgusting act all about? In 1976, two Corinthians players lost their lives in a car accident. Palmeiras refused the request to postpone the upcoming derby, which is why the then Corinthians president Wadih Helu called his counterpart a "pig". Luis Figo also made the acquaintance of a pig's head when, two years after his transfer from Barcelona to arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2002, he became the target of an angry Barca fan in the "Clasico" - also during a corner kick.