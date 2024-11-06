Redmayne dressed at Kniže on Vienna’s Graben

Impressed by the Viennese set designer

"Interestingly, Vienna doesn't look like Vienna here," said Redmayne in an interview with APA. Some of the costumes also come from the Austrian capital. In preparation, the actor was taken to the venerable men's outfitter Kniže on Vienna's Graben to get that "European feeling", he says. "These tailors already dressed Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Laurence Olivier," the 42-year-old Brit was impressed. Indeed, many prominent artists were among the customers. And yet, he says, it is "the first time in 25 years" that he has been allowed to wear contemporary clothing in a role. "I was stuck in tweed and stiff collars," laughs the Oscar winner, known for films such as "The Discovery of Infinity" (2014) and "The Danish Girl" (2015).