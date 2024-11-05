Tyroleans in Finland
A “half Finn” with slight language problems
A 28-year-old keeper from the Zillertal found his great happiness in Finland - whether sporting, personal or completely familial: Johannes Kreidl is a true guarantee of success at Kuopion Palloseura - with him, the club won the first double in the club's history after three runner-up championships in a row!
He will never forget this October 19, 2024, actually all of Kuopio. With a 1-0 win over reigning champions Helsinki, Kuopion Palloseura, KuPS for short, won its long-awaited seventh league title in its sold-out and packed Väre-Areena (8543)! The first double in the club's history!
We celebrated from Saturday to Wednesday.
Johannes Kreidl
The Finns, they're crazy - they showed that in succession. "We partied from Saturday to Wednesday," said Johannes Kreidl, stand-in captain to club legend Petteri Pennanen and top back-up to the new champions, exhausted from the party marathon, "we were invited to two saunas every day." Where the "common Suomi" prefers to enjoy his beer. "I didn't sleep much during that time."
Test for the relationship
It was the end product of a real step: In January 2021, the 28-year-old, who was already under contract with KuPS in 2016 (on loan from Hamburger SV), returned to the club of his heart. Speaking of which: because he had also lost his heart in the city of 120,000 inhabitants - he met Niina in his first year in Finland. His subsequent engagements in Nuremberg and Ried put the couple to a long test, "so it really was an easy decision. Our long-distance relationship, also during Corona, was long enough".
Five-year contract signed
That will no longer be the case: Because Kreidl only signed a new five-year contract last season! "I'm extremely happy here, I'm absolutely valued here." Just like in the entire Veikkausliiga: Two Goalkeeper of the Year awards from the Finnish top league (2021 and 2023) are already in his display case, and one more (this year) could well follow.
But Kreidl is not only extremely successful at catching balls - he also catches fish. "Niina's family has a summer cottage right on the lake just 15 minutes outside the city. Out fishing with my boat - a dream." Especially as he won't be running out of new spots on the Kallavesi any time soon - it's around 80 kilometers long.
Great family luck
However, it is doubtful whether the keeper will be able to find much time for this in the near future. "We're going to be parents - twice over!" Niina will give birth to twins in December, almost exactly two years after the winter dream wedding on Lake Achensee.
And the kids are another great hope: maybe Kreidl will finally learn the language in his second home. "I took another course for three months this year, it's so difficult. Understanding is quite good, but speaking . . ." The "half Finn" will have to with his twins!
