Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio is 50

But it was only on his sixth attempt - at the age of 41 - that the almost silent role as the bearded adventurer directed by Mexican Alejandro González Iñárritu brought him gold. It was the toughest shoot of his life, he said at the time about the survival and revenge thriller "The Revenant". In it, he played the fur trapper Hugh Glass, who is torn apart by a grizzly bear and left half dead by other trappers in the snowy wilderness. The film was shot in fierce snowstorms and icy rivers, and DiCaprio had to eat raw bison liver in front of the camera.