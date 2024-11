Keating takes an extended break in Australia

"It doesn't get any better than this"

His wife posted a photo on Instagram in which she can be seen having fun on the beach with her husband and children. "It doesn't get any better than this," she wrote, adding the hashtag "#homesweethome". "Ronan Keating has officially put down roots in Australia," cheered the news site News.com.au. However, it is unclear exactly where the former star of the band Boyzone has settled down.