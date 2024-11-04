Psychologists at school
“Autumn vacations held hostage” are being dealt with
Instead of a carefree autumn vacation, the region around Altenfelden was in a state of great uncertainty: the phantom Roland Drexler had taken the district of Rohrbach hostage. And of course the hunt for the double murderer had an impact on the children: now, at the start of school, the topic is being dealt with in the schools.
"There are two school psychologists at the Altenfelden elementary school to deal with the issue," according to a Krone inquiry from the Upper Austrian Education Directorate. However, the experts are not only assigned to the teachers and pupils at this location, "all other schools in the area can also get in touch". The duration of the psychologists' presence will primarily depend on the extent of the need for discussion.
Many know victims or perpetrators
However, the basic tenor is: "Return to normality." It was only three days later, on Monday, that the double murder and the massive manhunt, which lasted five days, caused unrest and concern in the region, which was also felt by the children. Playing outside in the woods or going for walks or bike rides was not an issue, especially around Altenfelden, and families often withdrew into their own four walls. And of course the children asked: "What happened?", "Should we be afraid too?", and many of them knew the families of victims or perpetrators personally.
All these questions are now also discussed by the class teachers at school and the school psychologists are on hand to provide support.
Protection concepts for schools
During the vacations, protection concepts for the schools were already being worked on in case Roland Drexler had not been found or caught before the end of the vacations. Although the teaching locations were not considered to be at risk as a priority, there were already plans as to where security staff would be deployed and which doors would have remained locked for safety reasons. Fortunately, these plans were all scrapped, and now it is important for the pupils to get back to their normal routine.
