Get off to a flying start with an apprenticeship at ÖBB
Austrian Federal Railways is not only one of the largest employers in Austria, but also one of the largest trainers. This is why around 650 new apprentices are taken on every year. The skilled workers of the future are trained in 20 technical and six commercial professions. And what is particularly important: apprenticeships at the railroad are also becoming increasingly attractive for young women - because there is no job at ÖBB that a woman cannot do just as well as her male colleagues.
Women power wanted
With 21 percent of around 2,200 apprentices, ÖBB is also at the forefront when it comes to promoting women in technical professions. However, the company is not satisfied with this. By participating in the Vienna Daughters' Day and the Girls' Day in the other federal states, the Group wants to get even more young women interested in the world of rail.
Female role models are also used during training. When an apprentice starts as a female employee, care is also taken to ensure that the prospective female colleagues can break down the inhibition threshold to the previously male-dominated railroad areas through familiarization programmes.
Apprenticeship and Matura, internships abroad and much more
Around 2,200 apprentices are currently being trained across the Group. The company has a total of 9 training workshops. ÖBB also offers apprentice residences for young people in Vienna, St. Pölten and Knittelfeld. Apart from these offers, ÖBB also has other cool benefits for the skilled workers of the future:
- free travel throughout Austria on ÖBB trains,
- Apprenticeship and Matura,
- own laptop for training
- Opportunities for internships abroad including support from ÖBB,
- language support,
- and much more
During the apprenticeship, you will be trained at a wide variety of locations and receive a sound and wide-ranging education at Austria's largest mobility company. After completing the final apprenticeship examination, all doors are open within the ÖBB Group. At around 75 percent, the takeover rate is also one of the highest in Austria!
Curious?
The application phase for the 2025 training year at one of Austria's most sought-after employers has already begun on the lehre.oebb.at website. If you are motivated to start a career at ÖBB and become a specialist of the future, you can apply today.
