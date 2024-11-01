Get off to a flying start with an apprenticeship at ÖBB

Austrian Federal Railways is not only one of the largest employers in Austria, but also one of the largest trainers. This is why around 650 new apprentices are taken on every year. The skilled workers of the future are trained in 20 technical and six commercial professions. And what is particularly important: apprenticeships at the railroad are also becoming increasingly attractive for young women - because there is no job at ÖBB that a woman cannot do just as well as her male colleagues.