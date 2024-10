Does it still hurt, Ms. Simonischek-Karner?

Where do people meet to talk about dying? Brigitte Karner suggests "Mama Leone" in Vienna's Schellinggasse, one of the Huth family restaurants. She used to live just around the corner with Peter Simonischek. "And it also has the best pizza," she enthuses with lots of smiley faces on WhatsApp. She's wearing black when we meet, "but that was a coincidence today", and has her new book under her arm.