Violence in the workplace has many faces

When you think of violence, you probably think of physical attacks. But violence starts much earlier: "For example, with insults, humiliation or exclusion," says Philip Wohlgemuth, Chairman of the Austrian Trade Union Confederation (ÖGB) Tyrol. All sectors are affected, but especially public transport, gastronomy and the hotel industry, the security sector, healthcare, nursing, emergency services, service professions, money processing and public administration (see chart). According to Wohlgemuth, facilities with solitary or secluded and isolated workplaces are also at risk.